Distinctive stone resembling Christmas pudding found during bypass construction

The slab of Hertfordshire puddingstone is now on display in the village of Little Hadham.

A large piece of a distinctive rock form named for its resemblance to Christmas pudding has been found during the construction of a bypass.

The 3.5-tonne slab of Hertfordshire puddingstone was discovered in the county by workers constructing embankments as part of the A120 Little Hadham bypass project.

The stone is going on display in the village of Little Hadham (Hertfordshire County Council)

“We are pleased that the work on the A120 bypass has uncovered such an interesting artefact which can now be enjoyed by the local community and will serve as a lasting reminder of the fantastic and painstaking work being carried out on the new scheme.”

The distinctive stone, consisting of gravel embedded in hard sedimentary rock, is said to look like a Christmas or fruit pudding.

The stone is said to look like a Christmas or fruit pudding (Hertfordshire County Council)

The new find is being put on display locally by a Little Hadham village sign.

Cllr Neil Faraday, chair of Little Hadham Parish Council, said: “The puddingstone will stand as a monument to both the commitment and investment of the bypass team but also the natural and rural setting of Little Hadham and its surroundings.

“We hope the puddingstone will become a centre point of our community for generations.”

