Anne to visit Paris next month to meet Olympic and Paralympic officials

The Princess Royal will travel to Paris for a two-day visit next month to meet senior representatives of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Anne is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and will hold meetings with officials working on the global sporting events being staged in the French capital.

The princess has had a long association with the Olympics since she won a place to compete in the 1976 Montreal Olympics as a three-day eventer.

She has been president of the British Olympic Association since 1983 and became an IOC committee member in 1988.

Her daughter Zara Tindall, also a world-class horsewoman, followed in her mother’s footsteps and competed in the London 2012 Olympics, winning a team eventing silver medal which was presented by Anne.

During her trip from October 3-4, the princess, who is patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, will also meet those involved in the Rugby World Cup France 2023.