Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be celebrated with ‘A Gallop Through History’

A spectacular equestrian display showcasing horses from across the globe will be staged next year to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, organisers have announced.

A Gallop Through History has been billed as a “personal tribute to our monarchy” and will feature more than 500 horses and over a thousand dancers and musicians taking the audience on a journey from Elizabeth I to the Queen.

The monarch has a life-long love of all things equestrian and is being kept informed by organisers of their plans, and her ponies and horses are expected to feature in the event, with royal fans hoping to see members of the royal family taking part.

Members of the Household Cavalry in the courtyard of the Royal Mews, Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Mike Rake, chairman of the Platinum Jubilee’s advisory board, said at the launch event, staged at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace: “After 70 years on the throne and particularly poignantly after the dark and troubling times in the last 18 months, Her Majesty’s leadership, steadiness and unwavering devotion during her reign deserve recognition and celebration.”

Sir Mike Rake said the Queen’s ‘leadership, steadiness and unwavering devotion during her reign deserve recognition and celebration’ (Yui Mok/PA)

“In an age of advancement and adversary, the Queen has remained a constant, committed and courageous presence, therefore we have worthwhile and timely celebration.”