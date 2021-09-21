Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 17, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Neath Port Talbot has the highest rate in the UK, with 1,235 new cases in the seven days to September 17 – the equivalent of 855.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 699.5 in the seven days to September 10.

West Dunbartonshire has the second highest rate, down from 1,172.7 to 806.0, with 712 new cases.

Merthyr Tydfil has the third highest rate, up from 703.4 to 791.1, with 478 new cases.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England (639.3) and Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (549.7).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Neath Port Talbot (up from 699.5 to 855.3)

Rhondda Cynon Taf (557.7 to 701.2)

Vale of Glamorgan (502.6 to 631.2)

Blaenau Gwent (522.7 to 645.5)

Stafford (306.1 to 425.8)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 10.