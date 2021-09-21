Johnson suggests Afghanistan withdrawal could have been handled differently

Boris Johnson has admitted that “maybe” the withdrawal of British and American troops from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover could have been handled differently.

In an interview with broadcaster NBC during his trip to America for the United Nations General Assembly, Mr Johnson was asked whether it was the case that he had tried to contact US president Joe Biden and had to wait 36 hours for a response.

Mr Johnson told NBC: “I don’t discuss my calls with other leaders. For the best of my recollection, we talked very frankly about the whole thing.”

“Could we have done it a bit differently? Maybe we could.” -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the United States’ decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/zGdGe8jEJJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 21, 2021

He denied he felt snubbed and when asked if Mr Biden had been too “stubborn” over the withdrawal, saying: “America has been there for 20 years and it’s a respectable argument to say that enough is enough. Look, I mean, could we have done it a bit differently? Maybe we could.”

It comes after Mr Johnson raised the Afghanistan situation with other world leaders while at the summit.

Downing Street said that the PM had met with both Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

On the meeting with President Erdogan, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “The leaders thanked one another for their support around the evacuation of Afghanistan last month. The Prime Minister outlined his priorities on Afghanistan, including ensuring any international recognition of the Taliban is predicated on them respecting human rights and allowing safe passage out of the country.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during the United Nations General Assembly in New York (Stefan Rousseau/PA)