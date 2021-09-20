What the papers say – September 20

Threats to consumers over gas supply, the passing of actor John Challis and “eye-watering” cost to taxpayers of negligent maternity care are splashed across the front pages.

The Financial Times reports the UK’s largest energy suppliers are requesting billions in emergency support from the Government, with the i saying households bills are “set to soar” following significant rises in wholesale prices.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet gas industry leaders on Monday morning in an effort to “contain the fallout” prompted by “soaring” market prices, according to The Guardian.

The Times says it will be taxpayers who have to pay for any “propping up” of the sector ahead of the predicted collapse of dozens of small suppliers.

“Watt crisis?” asks Metro, which reports Cabinet minister Alok Sharma has played down the threat to energy users by saying there is “no immediate concern in terms of supply – we don’t see any risks going into winter”.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph covers Boris Johnson’s trans-Atlantic trip, with the Prime Minister said to plan on making an “impassioned” case to Joe Biden to allow Britons to fly to the US.

The Daily Star bids “farewell to 2 legends” following the deaths of Only Fools And Horses star John Challis and former England player Jimmy Greaves, with the Daily Mirror also paying tribute to the latter as one of the country’s “greatest strikers”.

The Independent features a photograph of Greaves in his Tottenham training strip, while the paper also reports its analysis shows negligent maternity care in the NHS has cost taxpayers an “eye-watering” £8.2 billion in the past 15 years.

Campaigners have launched a last ditch bid to save the pension triple lock amid warnings in the Daily Express of “retirement poverty for millions”.

And the Daily Mail demands family doctors “must carry out” more appointments face to face.