Seven-year-old boy missing overnight found hiding in loft at grandmother’s house

A seven-year-old boy missing overnight sparking a major search operation was hiding in the loft in his grandmother’s house, his mother confirmed.

Carson Shephard was discovered only after police scanned the area using thermal imaging equipment on Monday morning, she said.

He was reported missing on Sunday, having been last seen in the Afton Bridgend area of New Cumnock in East Ayrshire at about 7.20pm that evening.

Police confirmed on Monday morning he had been found safe and well.

His mother, Gemma Glover, 27, from Glasgow, said he had been staying with his grandmother Jacquie McCartney in New Cumnock for the past few months.

Carson Traced – We are pleased to report that 7-year-old Carson Shephard, reported missing from New Cumnock has been found safe and well. Officers would like to thank everyone who assisted in this inquiry. pic.twitter.com/K8INFmGdMU — East Ayrshire Police (@AyrshireEPolice) September 20, 2021

She told reporters: “It’s such a massive relief.

“Police searched the loft three times last night but came in with specialist equipment this morning.

“I’ve never felt anything like it, it was crazy. All night I was thinking how cold it was and in my mind I was like ‘he’s not survived that’.

“It was so cold last night and we genuinely thought he was out the house. The main thing is he’s all right. I can’t explain the emotion, it’s crazy.”

Carson had wrapped himself in insulation and was tucked away at the end of the loft, she added.

Police in New Cumnock during the search (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Officers would like to thank everyone who assisted in this inquiry.”

The local community had also been helping officers in the area.