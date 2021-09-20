Fully vaccinated UK travellers can visit the US from November

Fully vaccinated UK travellers will be able to visit the US from November.

The White House will lift the 18-month blanket ban on foreign travellers from entering the country, which was introduced by former president Donald Trump at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is be a major boost for airlines such as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, and Heathrow Airport.

They have repeatedly blamed the travel ban for limiting the recovery of passenger numbers during the virus crisis.