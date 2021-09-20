Environment protests lead to 29 arrests after M25 junction blocked

A total of 29 people have been arrested after environmental protesters glued themselves to the carriageway of the M25 in Hertfordshire.

Members of Insulate Britain confirmed they blocked slip roads in a “number” of locations and poured paint on to the roads as part of their campaign to improve home insulation.

They added that many of the people involved in Monday’s protests have previously been involved in four other similar demonstrations which took place last week across junctions in Kent, Essex and Surrey.

Hertfordshire Constabulary were called to junction 18 (Chorleywood) of the motorway at 8.12am and found “several” protesters glued to the carriageway. They arrested 13 people and the road has been partially reopened.

Paint on a slip road at junction 18 of the M25, near Rickmansworth (Steve Parsons/PA)

Images taken at the scene show people being searched and blue paint splattered across the road, with the words “Insulate Britain” and a heart also painted.

CCTV motorway traffic cameras of the M25 anticlockwise at J18, the Amersham and Watford turn-off, showed traffic piling up across the three lanes shortly before 8.40am on Monday.

Chief Superintendent Nick Caveney said: “Protesters have made it clear that they intend to continue causing disruption. Not only is purposely blocking a highway incredibly dangerous, it also affects thousands of members of the public who are stuck in delays as a result.

“We have robust plans in place in order to minimise any disruption and to allow us to make arrests as quickly as we possibly can. This includes, but is not limited to, monitoring areas that have been identified as possible protest targets.

A police officer searches a protester at a slip road at junction 18 of the M25, near Rickmansworth (Steve Parsons/PA)

“We are working closely with other affected forces to ensure that any further activity is dealt with effectively and efficiently.

“I understand and appreciate the frustration regarding the considerable delays and inconvenience that has occurred as a result of the protests.

“We have now made a total of 76 arrests in relation to protest activity across Hertfordshire over the last week. Please be assured that a full investigation is under way and we are in the process of gathering evidence in order to ensure that those breaking the law are brought to justice.”

Police officers carry away a protester who had glued himself to the highway at a slip road at junction four of the A1(M), near Hatfield (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Actions will continue until the Government makes a meaningful commitment to insulate all of Britain’s 29 million leaky homes by 2030, and all social housing by 2025.

“People blocked slip roads and the M25 carriageway itself in a number of locations. Once again, blue paint was poured onto the road, which will require cleaning, leading to further disruption.

“Many of those blocking the roads today have participated in all four actions to date.”