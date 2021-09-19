M25 climate protesters demand reduction of motorway speed limit

Climate protesters have called for the speed limit to be reduced on the M25 ahead of another wave of blockades on the motorway.

Insulate Britain, the group behind demonstrations which took place across junctions in Kent, Essex, Hertfordshire and Surrey last week, has said supporters will be on the network from 7am on Monday.

It has written to National Highways asking for speed limits to be reduced as “major disruption” will be taking place.

The group caused disruption to parts of the South East last week (Insulate Britain/PA)

“Insulate Britain are asking the Highways Agency to review their previous decision not to reduce speed limits, even though they had been made aware that major disruption will be taking place.

“Given that this is a standard safety procedure when hazards occur on the motorway, Insulate Britain is surprised it has not formed part of the response to the campaign.”

In its letter, the group said it is” entirely proportionate to create disruption on the motorway network if it means the UK Government fulfils its legal obligation of staying below 2°C which will stop the unimaginable suffering for future generations”.

The group has not revealed exactly where the protests will be taking place.

It comes after dozens were arrested last week as protests brought disruption to parts of the South East.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is said to have told police to take “decisive” action to crack down on the protests which brought traffic to a halt.

Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor previously said: “The actions of this group have significantly impacted the major road network around London.

“Removing individual protesters who have glued themselves to the road or locked themselves on to something is a complex and resource-intensive challenge and we must do this in a safe and effective way.