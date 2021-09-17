Meat and potato creation takes crown at British Pie Awards

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The competition had to be put on hold due to the pandemic, but a meat and potato pie finally took home the bacon.

Meat and potato creation takes crown at British Pie Awards

A meat and potato creation has taken the crown at the British Pie Awards.

The meat and potato pie from Nottinghamshire based Bowring Butchers got the upper crust against more than 800 entries, which were submitted across 23 categories.

British Pie Awards
The winner of the Supreme Champion of the 2021 British Pie Awards, Robert Bowring and his son George (Martin Elliott/British Pie Awards/PA)

There were honourable mentions for a rhubarb and custard dessert pie, made by Portsmouth’s Mad K Pies, and an authentic Melton Mowbray pork pie by Dickinson and Morris.

The competition welcomed an array of exciting creations, like cherrywood smoked pulled pork and black pudding, and goats cheese, spinach and sweet potato pie.

A chicken curry pie clucked its way to victory in the best chippie pie group, whilst the vegan category received the most entries, with 72 offerings.

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News