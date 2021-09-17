Captain Tom ‘would have loved’ new book One Hundred Reasons To Hope

Captain Sir Tom Moore was in awe of people who were “inspired to do incredible things” amid the Covid-19 pandemic and spoke with his family about celebrating them in a book, which has now been written, his daughter said.

The children’s illustrated non-fiction book One Hundred Reasons To Hope tells 100 stories from the last 18 months, from the dancing binmen of Wolverhampton to students volunteering on the front line.

Hannah Ingram-Moore said her father, who died in February aged 100, would have “loved” the book.

She said they had spoken about the idea on a family holiday to Barbados in December.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore reads to children who feature in One Hundred Reasons to Hope. (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“They looked at him and were inspired to do incredible things, and we felt we needed to capture that so it didn’t get lost.”

Ms Ingram-Moore, who wrote the book’s foreword and did the reading for the audiobook, said she hoped the book would show that “anybody can make a difference”.

Amaya Thompson from Stevenage who features in One Hundred Reasons to Hope (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“He loved it and he would have loved reading this book,” she said.

“To him they were all heroes, all of them.

“He always said ‘all I did was one small step, everyone else is doing all these incredible things’.”