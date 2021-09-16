Superdry ‘turning the corner’ as losses shrink despite store closures

Superdry bosses said the retailer is “turning the corner” as it posted shrinking losses for the past year.

The high street fashion brand told investors that sales are “recovering well” despite subdued high street footfall as it continues with its transformation plan amid a challenging retail environment.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of £36.7 million for the year to April 24, compared with a £166.9 million loss a year earlier.

Superdry saw revenues slip by 21.1% to £556.1 million for the year as it was disrupted by further lockdowns across key regions.

It said almost 40% of potential store trading days were lost due to pandemic closures over the period.

Meanwhile, the retailer said sales for the latest 18 weeks from the end of April were 1.9% ahead of sales from last year.

However, it added that this was 29.6% below pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

Superdry chief executive Julian Dunkerton said trading has been ‘encouraging’ since shops reopened (Superdry/PA)

It said e-commerce sales were also “modest” compared with the rapid growth it had seen in the previous year after the pandemic helped accelerate online traffic.

Chief executive Julian Dunkerton said trading has been “encouraging” since shops reopened, adding that the opening of Superdry’s new Oxford Street flagship store this autumn will be a big step forward.

“Like most brands with a physical presence, our performance over the past year has been impacted by the significant disruption of Covid-19, but I am really proud of how the business has stepped up and returned to revenue growth in Q4,” he said.

“Store and wholesale revenues are recovering well despite continued subdued footfall, and e-commerce margin is benefiting from our return to a full-price stance.

“I’m in no doubt that we’re turning the corner and there’s a lot to be excited about.