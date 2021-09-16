New stations added to Tube map in major network expansion

Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled a new Tube map showing the first major expansion of the network this century.

The map features the two new stations making up the Northern line extension in south London.

Trains will begin serving Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station from around 5.30am on Monday.

The ticket hall at Nine Elms station (TfL/PA)

Billions of pounds of investment have been pumped into the area in recent years, including through the redevelopment of Battersea Power Station for residential and business use, and the building of a new US Embassy in Nine Elms.

TfL said the estimated final cost of extending the Northern line from Kennington is £1.1 billion.

Spot anything new? ?? pic.twitter.com/YlLCmHcGUn — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) September 16, 2021

The Greater London Authority borrowed £1 billion for the expansion, which will be funded through business rates from the local area and around £270 million of contributions paid by developers.

The scheme takes the total number of Tube stations to 272.

Carl Painter, London Underground area manager responsible for the new stations, said: “There is a palpable air of excitement behind the doors in both of our state-of-the-art new stations as around 100 staff get ready to welcome customers from Monday.

“London Underground stations have a long history of helping to define a neighbourhood’s identity, in gluing communities together, and providing a highly visible landmark that helps visitors to navigate.