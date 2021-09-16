Maternity support worker helps kick off NHS Covid booster campaign

A maternity support worker has spoken of her joy after becoming one of the first people in the UK to receive a Covid-19 booster jab.

Catherine Cargill, who works at Croydon University Hospital in south London, said the vaccination means she can carry on working, studying and spending time with her family.

The NHS in England officially launched its coronavirus booster campaign on Thursday, which will see millions of eligible people offered a Pfizer vaccine, or in some cases a half-dose of Moderna.

People receiving a Covid-19 booster jab, administered at Croydon University Hospital (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

People are likely to be offered their booster jab in the same order of priority as was set down during the initial vaccination campaign.

Ms Cargill said: “I’ve just had my booster vaccine, my Pfizer vaccine, and I have had it ahead of the winter season to make sure I am protected, to make sure I can carry on working, I can carry on spending time with my family, and so I can carry on with my studies.

“I would definitely want to encourage you to get your booster shot when you are invited to do that.”

(PA Graphics)

GPs have been told they can give the winter flu jab at the same time if stocks allow, though they should not hold up administering either vaccination.

Further vaccination centres and community pharmacy-led sites will join the booster campaign from next week and continue vaccinating throughout the winter.

In line with guidance set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), people will only receive a booster shot at least six months after they received their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The Pfizer jab can be given as a third dose even if people originally received two doses of AstraZeneca (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

This number will reach 2.7 million by the start of October and 10.4 million by the start of November.

The Pfizer jab can be given as a third dose even if people originally received two doses of AstraZeneca.

NHS England said people will be contacted as they become eligible, via a call or text from a GP-led site or via the National Booking Service, which will start issuing invitations from next week.

However, some of those in the original nine priority groups will not be eligible for a top-up jab until the new year.

(PA Graphics)

“Now that the decision has been taken by the JCVI, and once the relevant checks are in place, the NHS will invite you for your booster vaccination.

“There is no need to contact the NHS – we will be in touch with you when it is your turn to get your booster vaccine – at least six months on since your last dose.

“The fast preparations of staff to get ready for boosters comes on the back of our biggest vaccination drive in health history, which has delivered more than 77 million vaccinations across the country.

“Getting the vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself and those around you from Covid – so please do come forward for this top-up of protection when you are invited.”

“We know vaccines save lives and, with every jab, our wall of defence across the country gets higher, with more than 112,300 lives saved and over 24 million cases prevented in England alone.