Winnie-the-Pooh ‘bearbnb’ comes to East Sussex to mark 95th anniversary

Airbnb is allowing Disney enthusiasts to stay in a custom-made Winnie-the-Pooh inspired house for one weekend only.

The home, built in a tree, is in Ashdown Forest, East Sussex – the original inspiration for the Hundred Acre Wood in AA Milne’s tales.

“I have been illustrating Winnie the Pooh for 30 years and I continue to be inspired by the classic decorations of EH Shepard and the more recent Disney stories,” Mr Raymond said.

“The ‘bearbnb’ is a unique experience that brings the charm of Pooh to life for fans whilst honouring the original adventures that have been so important to many people for 95 years.”

(Henry Woide/PA)

During the stay, guests will also receive a guided tour through a reimagined Hundred Acre Wood and can enjoy locally-sourced honey-inspired meals.

(Henry Woide/PA)

Catherine Powell, Airbnb global head of hosting, said: “Winnie-the-Pooh is a childhood jewel beloved by families the world over. This year, the original books celebrate their 95th anniversary.