Care home resident, 95, gets chance to relive job as Rolls-Royce chauffeur

A 95-year-old care home resident was delighted after being given the chance to relive his former life as a chauffeur in his favourite car.

Alec Goy, who lives at Care UK’s Weald Heights in Sevenoaks, Kent, was surprised when staff arranged for the visit of a Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow after discovering he worked as a chauffeur driver in the 1950s.

Mr Goy spent the day learning about the history of the vehicle from the owner, and gave a ride around the local area to a lucky fellow resident, Eve.

And ever the gent, he even helped Eve out of the back seat.

Alec Goy helping fellow resident Eve out of the Rolls-Royce (Care UK’s Weald Heights/PA).