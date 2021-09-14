Care home resident, 95, gets chance to relive job as Rolls-Royce chauffeur

Alec Goy got to drive around fellow care home resident, Eve, in a vintage Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow.

A 95-year-old care home resident was delighted after being given the chance to relive his former life as a chauffeur in his favourite car.

Alec Goy, who lives at Care UK’s Weald Heights in Sevenoaks, Kent, was surprised when staff arranged for the visit of a Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow after discovering he worked as a chauffeur driver in the 1950s.

Mr Goy spent the day learning about the history of the vehicle from the owner, and gave a ride around the local area to a lucky fellow resident, Eve.

And ever the gent, he even helped Eve out of the back seat.

Alec Goy helping fellow resident Eve out of the Rolls Royce
Alec Goy helping fellow resident Eve out of the Rolls-Royce (Care UK’s Weald Heights/PA).

“It was great to be back behind the wheel of such a beautiful car and to have the opportunity to wear my chauffeur hat again. I loved it!” he said

