Boris Johnson takes swipe at Nicki Minaj’s stance on coronavirus vaccines

The Prime Minister has criticised the rapper Nicki Minaj over her stance on coronavirus vaccines.

Chart-topping rapper Minaj revealed she was not vaccinated ahead of the Met Gala, a glamorous event in New York known as fashion’s biggest night, which required attendees to have been jabbed.

She also shared an unsubstantiated story on social media about a man who allegedly became impotent after being vaccinated.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Dan Kitwood/PA)

“So I prefer to listen to Nikki Kanani.”

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty also dismissed Minaj’s “untrue” claims.

Addressing Minaj’s comments linking the vaccine to impotence, he told the press conference: “There are a number of myths that fly around, some of which are just clearly ridiculous and some of which are clearly designed just to scare.

“That happens to be one of them.”

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty (Hannah McKay/PA)

Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, previously tweeted: “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent.

“His testicles became swollen.

“His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding.

“So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

Minaj, who has said she previously caught coronavirus, told fans on Twitter she was still researching vaccines.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met,” she wrote.

“It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research.

“I’m working on that now.

“In the meantime my loves, be safe.

“Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face.

“Not that loose one.”