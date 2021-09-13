First of the new T pylons erected

The first in a new design of electricity pylon has been erected in Somerset.

Over 100 of the T pylons will be installed along a 57-kilometre (35-mile) route across the county as part of the Hinkley Point C Nuclear power station project.

The T pylons are the first new design for a pylon in the UK in nearly 100 years.

It takes five days to erect the new T pylon (National Grid/PA)

The new pylons will run between Bridgwater and Portbury, except for across the Mendip Hills where the connection goes underground.

The project also includes the removal of 249 electricity pylons between Bridgwater and Avonmouth.

Construction of the first 48 T-pylons began last week near East Huntspill, with each pylon taking roughly five days to build.

Construction of the remaining 68 pylons, north of Sandford will begin in 2022.

Chris Bennett, from National Grid Electricity Transmission, said: “We are always looking for innovative new ways to mitigate the impact of our infrastructure on the natural environment and projects such as T pylons are a great example.

“This new design forms part of our significant investment in the network in England and Wales, adding capacity onto the grid to deliver increasing amounts of low carbon energy and support the UK’s drive towards its net zero target.”