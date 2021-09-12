What the papers say – September 12

The front pages carry a range of stories focusing on a royal in trouble, pandemic developments and the latest on the late alpaca Geronimo.

The Sunday Times is one of many papers to feature a photograph of the victorious Emma Raducanu, with the masthead also claiming Charles “offered to meet murky Russian donor”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week announce the rolling back of numerous “intrusive” pandemic laws, says the Sunday Express.

The Observer reports Covid jabs for 12-15 year olds are “set to start in two weeks” under Government plans.

Hundreds of thousands of long Covid patients have been unable to access NHS clinics dedicated to treating the condition, according to The Independent.

The Sunday Telegraph covers Whitehall analysis showing the National Insurance increase “could result in the breakdown of families and deter companies from hiring new staff”.

The Sunday Mirror reports Labour has called for an investigation over lobbying after Home Secretary Priti Patel allegedly held a “secret meeting” with a billionaire.

A nine-year-old boy called Nathaniel gives a thumbs-up from his Great Ormond Street Hospital bed and expresses his thanks to fundraising readers of Sunday People after he was declared cancer-free.

