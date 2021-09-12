Ryanair boss warns of ‘dramatically higher’ air fares next summer

UK NewsPublished:

Michael O’Leary has warned that customers will rush to visit Europe next summer as restrictions ease.

Ryanair boss warns of ‘dramatically higher’ air fares next summer

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has warned that prices will increase as passengers rush to holiday in Europe next summer.

Mr O’Leary said this huge demand for holidays would coincide with fewer flights, meaning a price rise for flights and also for hotels.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, he said: “I think there will be a dramatic recovery in holiday tourism within Europe next year. And the reason why I think prices will be dramatically higher is that there’s less capacity.

Ryanair press conference
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ryanair prices will be cut this winter, to “grab market share everywhere”, Mr O’Leary said.

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News