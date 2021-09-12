Royal Navy veterans march for fallen comrades for first time during pandemic

The Royal Naval Association hosted a parade at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

Royal Navy veterans remembered lost comrades as they marched at the Cenotaph in London for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Naval Associations Parade, hosted by the Royal Naval Association, also honoured those who have died in the past 18 months from Covid-19 or other causes and who may not have had the ceremonial send-off they deserved.

Royal Navy personnel and navy veterans during the Naval Associations Parade at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London (Yui Mok/PA)

The Royal Navy was represented by two platoons of trainees from HMS Sultan and HMS Collingwood, their commanding officers, and the Band of the Royal Marines HMS Collingwood.

