Royal Navy veterans march for fallen comrades for first time during pandemic

Royal Navy veterans remembered lost comrades as they marched at the Cenotaph in London for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Naval Associations Parade, hosted by the Royal Naval Association, also honoured those who have died in the past 18 months from Covid-19 or other causes and who may not have had the ceremonial send-off they deserved.

Royal Navy personnel and navy veterans during the Naval Associations Parade at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London (Yui Mok/PA)