Plans to cut £20 Universal Credit uplift will go ahead – Javid

Plans to reverse the £20 uplift in Universal Credit will go ahead at the end of the month, the Health Secretary has confirmed.

The weekly increase was introduced temporarily to help claimants weather the storm of the coronavirus pandemic.

But ministers plan to start phasing out the increase from the end of September, based on individual claimants’ payment dates.

And despite opposition, Sajid Javid said plans would go ahead.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid (PA)

Recipients could lose £1,040 annually if the Prime Minister goes ahead with the cut.

Mr Javid said: “We are going to end the temporary increase in Universal Credit.”

SNP members backed a call for the UK Government to abandon “cruel and frankly irresponsible” plans.

The party’s conference overwhelmingly backed a motion urging Government ministers to not end the boost.

Meanwhile, analysis from Labour suggests the cut would take £2.5 billion from the economies of the North of England and the Midlands.

However, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has previously denied that ending the uplift would push more people into poverty.

A Government spokesman said: “As announced by the Chancellor at the Budget, the uplift to Universal Credit was always temporary.

“It was designed to help claimants through the economic shock and financial disruption of the toughest stages of the pandemic, and it has done so.