Duchess of Cambridge’s brother marries in south-east France

The brother of the Duchess of Cambridge has celebrated his marriage alongside friends and family at a private service in south-east France.

James Middleton tied the knot with fiancee Alize Thevenet in the rural village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, announcing the news on Instagram on Sunday.

It is not known whether William and Kate attended the ceremony.

Writing on Instagram, Mr Middleton said. “Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas.