SNP members make fresh demand for state-owned energy firm for Scotland

Rank-and-file members of the SNP have backed a call for a Scottish energy company to be set up – despite the party at Holyrood failing to make good on a promise to deliver a new state-owned utility firm.

Activists at the SNP national conference overwhelmingly passed a motion demanding the creation of a Scottish national energy company.

The vote came almost four years after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had pledged the Scottish Government would set up a “publicly-owned, not-for-profit energy company”.

Nicola Sturgeon said in 2017 the Scottish Government would set up a state-owned power firm (Jane Barlow/PA)

The motion, passed by SNP members by 527 votes to six, stated a new national energy company could set “the standard for Scottish clean power production that prioritises made-in-Scotland electricity”.

Former SNP MSP Rob Gibson told the conference: “A Scottish national energy company could guide us to a fully clean powered future.”

He added: “Why have electric cars if they are really powered by nuclear or gas burned electric, they have got to be powered by clean electricity.

“A revived public spirit will create a Scottish national energy company, that is our aim.”

Fellow SNP member Roland Chapman stated: “Our demand is for this new national energy company to have a remit progressively to take over the harnessing and distribution of Scotland’s immense renewable energy potential.”

Scottish Conservatives energy spokesman Liam Kerr hit out at the SNP, saying: “Dusting off old failures like this shows the Nationalists are tired and out of ideas.

“The SNP spent half a million pounds on a much-fanfared public energy company.

“Like so many of their pledges over the years, it was all headlines and no substance.”

The Conservative MSP added: “Shelving the company has plainly tarnished the newly-minted partnership with the Greens.