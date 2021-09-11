Selfridges hosts first ever wedding as couple opt for secret ceremony

Selfridges has hosted the first ever wedding at its London store as an Essex couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

Carlene Noel, 40, and Danny Sains, 47, who live together in Billericay, Essex, wed on Saturday, joined only by the bride’s son Carnell, 10, and the groom’s daughters Nancy, 12, and Lola, 13.

Mr and Mrs Sains kept their wedding a secret from their entire families, and only video called their parents and close friends after the ceremony to tell them they were married.

Carlene Sains (nee Noel), 40, and Danny Sains, 47, after getting married at Selfridges in London (David Parry/PA)

“We just thought we want it to be us and our children, it is our day and it’s very easy to get carried away and there is nothing wrong with that, but we just wanted to keep that intimate feeling, and what better place than Selfridges.”

Mr Sains said: “I had never been to this Selfridges until last Christmas and I fell in love with the place, and she loves it.

“I pushed Selfridges for Carlene and after we went for it, it turned out we were the first wedding so it just worked out perfectly.”

Newlyweds Carlene and Danny Sains (David Parry/PA)

Selfridges acquired a wedding licence in May 2021 allowing weddings to be hosted at its Grade II listed store on London’s Oxford Street.

The celebrations included a choreographed dance by the couple and the children to the song Candy by Cameo before the cake was cut.

The newly dedicated wedding suite, nestled behind a black curtain on the fourth floor, had pictures of the couple showing on slides around the room, and a centre table adorned with gold-framed pictures and flowers.

The couple were the first to get married at Selfridges in London (David Parry/PA)

After the wedding, the family were taken on a personalised tour of the store, including shoe shopping, followed by lunch at the Brasserie of Light before cocktails and a private screening of Grease at one of the store’s three cinema screens.

Rebecca Warburton, director of events and customer experiences at Selfridges, said: “We are delighted to have hosted the first wedding at Selfridges today, and are thrilled that Carlene and Danny chose to celebrate their special day with us.

“It has been a very special day for everyone at Selfridges, too.”

Carlene and Danny Sains celebrate their marriage at Selfridges in London (David Parry/PA)