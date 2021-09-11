Minute’s silence held across Northern Ireland in memory of those killed on 9/11

A minute’s silence has been held across Northern Ireland in memory of those killed in the 9/11 terror attacks 20 years ago.

Firefighters at stations across the region stood in silent tribute at 1.46pm to remember all those who lost their lives, particularly hundreds of their colleagues who died as they worked to rescue survivors from the wreckage.

Today marks 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Across NIFRS we will observe a minutes silence at 1.46pm to remember all those that lost their lives, especially the 343 Firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/aBSkPYIsdf — Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) September 11, 2021