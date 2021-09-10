Starmer: Resolve to fight terror has never been stronger

Sir Keir Starmer has said the consequences of the 9/11 terror attacks are still “so raw” 20 years on.

The Labour leader was speaking as the world marked the 20th anniversary of the attack by al Qaida on the Twin Towers in New York.

He said Saturday was a day to remember and honour those who lost their lives.

Sir Keir said: “20 years ago today the world was in shock as we witnessed an unprecedented and despicable act of violence on US soil.

“9/11 saw the deadliest terrorist attack in history… with almost 3,000 people tragically murdered… including 67 people from the UK.

“Today we remember and honour them.

A never-before-seen photo taken by a Secret Service employee: The towers of the World Trade Center after both planes strike the buildings. (Donated photo) #September11 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/yegU1ic2W5 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 6, 2021

“We show support to our American friends as they mark this difficult time in their history.

“And we remember those in all corners of the world who have lost their lives to terror.

“They will always be in our hearts and our memories.

“But as we mark this anniversary I’m convinced our resolve has never been stronger.