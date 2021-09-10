Briton Emma Raducanu stuns tennis world to reach US Open final

Emma Raducanu admits the innocence of youth has carried her on the remarkable journey to the US Open final.

The 18-year-old from Kent has defied the odds and stunned the tennis world by becoming the first qualifier to reach a grand slam final.

Her 6-1 6-4 victory over 17th seed Maria Sakkari set up a prime-time Arthur Ashe Court showdown with Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez on Saturday.

Raducanu said: “I think honestly being young, there is an element of you do play completely free.

“But I’m sure that when I’m older or have more experience, yeah, the same will happen to me. I think the tables will turn. Some younger players will come through.

Emma Raducanu is yet to drop a set at the US Open (Frank Franklin II/AP)

“I think it’s just taking care of the day. That’s what I’m doing quite well at the moment.”

Raducanu is one victory away from becoming Britain’s first female grand slam winner since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.

With an understatement which has almost become as familiar as her stunning tennis, she added: “It’s a surprise. Yeah, honestly I just can’t believe it. A shock. Crazy. All of the above.

Maria Sakkari could not get to grips with her young opponent (Frank Franklin II/AP)

“To be in a grand slam final at this stage of my career, yeah, I have no words. I’ve only really been on tour for a month, two months, since Wimbledon. It’s pretty crazy to me.”

Pure happiness under the lights in New York ??❤️ pic.twitter.com/j5721WEEaL — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 10, 2021

Sakkari, the 26-year-old world number 18 from Greece, had no answer to Raducanu’s boundless energy and nerveless shotmaking.

“I mean, it’s huge what she has accomplished,” she said. “They are both young. They play fearless. They have nothing to lose playing against us.