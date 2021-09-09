Scuba-diving couple take the plunge with underwater wedding

A scuba-diving couple have taken the plunge and become husband and wife in one of the UK’s first underwater weddings.

Lisa Huggins and Christopher Jackson tied the knot in the 864,000-litre tropical oceanarium at the Bear Grylls Adventure centre in Marston Green, Birmingham.

The 38-year-old bride told the PA news agency: “We were going to get married in Cyprus, then, with Covid, we couldn’t travel, and then with guest restrictions it put a halt to everything really.

“So, for us, this was a good way really, we could keep the numbers down and do something that we love.

The newlyweds are already keen scuba divers (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Jackson, 43, said the couple had to be imaginative after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted their plans.

Christopher Jackson signals ‘I do’ to bride Lisa Huggins (Jacob King/PA)