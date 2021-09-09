Petrol station staff hide in safe room after knifeman storms shop

Police are at the scene of an incident which has led to the closure of Hengrove Way, Bristol today, Thursday 9 September.

A man armed with a knife is inside the shop of the petrol station.

Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VNGrZgKkkx

— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) September 9, 2021