Man arrested after petrol station staff forced to hide in safe room

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after staff at a petrol station were forced to hide from a knifeman in a safe room.

Armed officers and a negotiator were called to the Esso petrol station in Hengrove Way, Bristol, shortly after 7.30am on Thursday.

“People in the area may have heard a number of bangs which came from police distraction devices being deployed and a baton round that was discharged,” a spokeswoman for Avon and Somerset Police said.

A man is led away after being arrested (Ben Birchall/PA)

“A man in his 50s is currently at a police custody unit having been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and will be assessed by health professionals.”

Armed police were called to the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)