In Pictures: Perfect conditions for ducks as cricket rivals battle on sandbank

The Solent took centre stage for its yearly role in cricket folklore as the Island Sailing Club took on Royal Southern Yacht Club in a match played on an exposed sandbank in the sea.

The fixture provides one of the most unusual locations for willow to collide with leather, with both teams taking advantage of low tide to play in a game like no other, with a decidedly difficult wicket for bowlers and batsmen alike.

But the two teams made a splash with a fair wind for the annual nautical encounter.

Members of the Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club during the annual Brambles cricket match between the clubs, which takes place on the Bramble Bank sandbank in the middle of the Solent at low tide (Steve Parsons/PA)

On a more positive note for the batsmen, when they did connect the fielders had to take the plunge if they were to pull off a catch unless the ball headed straight towards them.

There was not much movement off the pitch for the bowlers who might have considered trying a flipper or two as bait to reel in the batsmen.

The maritime match was a magnet for boaters and photographers took up position just outside the boundary to watch the event, with a drone providing a good aerial view of the naval battle.

Fielders, having to navigate their way to retrieve the ball, were most at risk of unscheduled drink intervals.