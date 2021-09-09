Help and support the brave female journalists of Afghanistan, says Camilla

The Duchess of Cornwall has made an impassioned plea for people to support and promote “brave” female journalists in Afghanistan who are facing “danger every single day”.

Camilla was attending a Women in Journalism mentoring session and panel discussion at Dumfries House in Ayrshire.

“I’ve been reliably informed that in 2020, there were 700 female journalists working in Kabul. Today, there are fewer than 100,” Camilla said.

Camilla at the Women in Journalism mentoring session and panel discussion at Dumfries House (Jane Barlow/PA)

She added: “All journalists who fight for truth and justice in the face of retribution deserve our thanks and admiration.

“Let’s do all we can to support, promote and, crucially, listen to the brave female journalists of Afghanistan, whose work puts them in danger every single day.”

The duchess with journalist and broadcaster Yalda Hakim (Jane Barlow/PA)

Camilla said: “It’s been a particular pleasure to speak to Yalda Hakim, who recently interviewed a Taliban spokesman with such focus and composure.”

Founded by Eve Pollard 28 years ago, Women in Journalism is a not-for-profit organisation that provides guidance and support for its members.