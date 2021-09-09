Boy, 16, stabbed to death in Manchester

A murder investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Manchester on Thursday.

Police were called to Norton Street, Old Trafford, just before 6pm to reports of a stabbing.

The teenage victim was found suffering with stab wounds having been attacked by two “unknown males”.

He was taken to hospital, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made but there is an increased police presence in the area.

Two further crime scenes have been set up – one on Upper Chorlton Road, where a vehicle has been recovered that is believed to have been involved in a collision; the other on Cross Street, where a collision between another vehicle and a pedestrian occurred a short time later.

The pedestrian’s injuries are not believed to be serious at this time.

Officers say they are keen not to rule out any lines of inquiry at this time, and are currently treating the vehicle as linked to the investigation, while forensic tests are carried out.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this incredibly sad time, they are being supported by our specialist officers.

“This is an horrific incident, where a young man has tragically lost his life, and we are following a number of lines of inquiry to establish exactly what has happened, and to bring those responsible to justice.

“We know this happened at a time of day when people would still be out and about or returning home, and we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could help our investigation, no matter how small it may seem.”