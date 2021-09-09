Anne and Sophie get up close with livestock at county show

UK News

The princess and the countess visited the agricultural event together in Cumbria.

Royal sisters-in-law the Princess Royal and the Countess of Wessex have paid a joint visit to the Westmorland County Show in Cumbria.

Anne and Sophie were seen exploring the stalls at the event in Crooklands on Thursday.

Anne and Sophie at the Westmorland County Show (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sophie was introduced to some of the livestock including the large champion Hereford bull, complete with its winning rosettes.

The Countess of Wessex views the champion Hereford bull at the Westmorland County Show (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The princess and the countess sheltered under an umbrella together at one stage.

Anne laughs as she views the bulls at showground (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Visitors have been divided between Wednesday and Thursday to limit numbers and prevent any spread of Covid.

