Anne and Sophie get up close with livestock at county show

Royal sisters-in-law the Princess Royal and the Countess of Wessex have paid a joint visit to the Westmorland County Show in Cumbria.
Anne and Sophie were seen exploring the stalls at the event in Crooklands on Thursday.
Sophie was introduced to some of the livestock including the large champion Hereford bull, complete with its winning rosettes.
The princess and the countess sheltered under an umbrella together at one stage.
Visitors have been divided between Wednesday and Thursday to limit numbers and prevent any spread of Covid.