Andy Burnham urges Labour to present alternative plan for social care

Andy Burnham has warned that Labour has no time to waste in setting out an alternative to Boris Johnson’s plan for social care.

Writing for the Evening Standard, the mayor of Greater Manchester slammed the Prime Minister’s plan unveiled this week as failing the intergenerational test.

But he said it was not enough for his party simply to criticise, and that alternatives must be produced.

Thought for the day: a cost cap on a broken system is not a solution. — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) September 7, 2021

He said it presented the “biggest opportunity Labour has had for some time to present a plan for a better, fairer country”.

“My advice to my party would be not to leave it too long before presenting one. Criticism of the Tory plan alone won’t cut through unless we say what we would do,” he wrote.

Labour has been criticised for opposing the Government’s plans while not putting forward any proposals of their own on how to fix the social care crisis.

“The truth is his plans don’t do what he claims. People will still face huge bills, many homeowners will need to sell their homes, he’s not denying it when he could have done.”

Mr Burnham, who first proposed a levy when he was health secretary more than a decade ago, said he would also introduce “a range of wealth taxes – such as a higher rate of capital gains tax”.