Reward of £20,000 offered in 2020 murder investigation

Detectives are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that could help their investigation into the fatal stabbing of a teenager more than a year ago

Ahmed Yasin-Ali, 18, was found with stab injuries in Elmfield Way, Maida Vale, west London, at around 12.30am on July 15 2020.

He died in hospital a short time later and the Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation.

More than a year on from the incident, the force said it is offering a “substantial reward” for “information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for his death”.

On Wednesday night, police officers will be at the scene of the stabbing on Elmfield Way and Harrow Road distributing leaflets and appealing for anyone who can help their investigation to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall said: “Ahmed’s murder took place close to Harrow Road which is a busy arterial road through west London.

“Do you remember driving through Harrow Road on the night of the murder?

“Did you see a blue Mazda 2 GT Sport, with a registration of LD17 CXS, leaving the area at speed at around half-past midnight?

“The passing of a year since Ahmed’s death has been torture for his loved ones, but I am hoping that, during these long months, someone will have been told something about the events of that night, or may have heard something about who was responsible, and I urge anyone who has information to take the next step and come forward and speak to us.

“You may even be eligible for a substantial reward for your assistance.”

Scotland Yard said seven males, aged from 17 to 38, were arrested last year and have been released under investigation.

Five were arrested on suspicion of murder, one on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and another on suspicion of involvement in murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 185/15Jul20.