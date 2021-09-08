Met Police chief Dame Cressida Dick ‘offered two-year extension to role’

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has been offered a two-year extension to her contract months before it was due to expire, according to reports.

Dame Cressida, who became commissioner in April 2017 and was the first woman to lead London’s force since its inception in 1829, had a five-year contract that was due to end in April next year.

According to the Guardian newspaper, she is reportedly being kept on for a further two years, a decision which the paper claims has been made by Home Secretary Priti Patel in consultation with London mayor Sadiq Khan and Downing Street.

Dame Cressida with Home Secretary Priti Patel during a visit to the new Counter-Terrorism Operations Centre (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

During her tenure as the head of Britain’s biggest police force, Dame Cressida’s leadership and the Met’s integrity has faced criticism over a number of issues.

They include officers’ handling of a vigil held in memory of Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who was murdered by former Met Police Pc Wayne Couzens in March.

In June, a damning report on the unsolved 1987 murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan accused the force of institutional corruption, sparking bullish denials from the Met leadership.

The Met has also faced ongoing accusations of racial bias in its use of stop and search and was hit with criticism over the security of Wembley stadium during the final of the Euro 2020 championships.

The force was criticised over its handling of a vigil held for Sarah Everard (Victoria Jones/PA)

A Home Office spokesperson told the PA news agency: “The appointment of the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service is a formal process which will be confirmed in the proper way.”