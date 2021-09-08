High demand for transport as summer holiday period ends

Transport usage has reached some of the highest weekday levels of the pandemic following the end of the summer holiday period and the return of schools.

The amount of traffic on Britain’s roads on Monday was at 100% of what it was before the coronavirus crisis, Department for Transport (DfT) figures show.

Demand for buses outside London was at a record 69% of pre-virus levels.

Composite of photos of Grand Central Station in Birmingham today (top) and on 23/03/20 (PA)

Provisional figures show usage of mainline trains was at 60%, but the DfT said this is an underestimate.

In London, Tube and bus use was at 50% and 71% respectively.