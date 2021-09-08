Clothes shoppers ‘looking to buy less but buy better’

Long-term wearability has become the most important consideration for two-thirds of clothes shoppers, a study suggests.

A similar proportion said making environmentally-conscious buying decisions is also “important”, according to research by Oxford Economics and YouGov.

The State of Retail Report for the British Fashion Council and “buy now, pay later” service Clearpay found consumers are looking to make more responsible fashion choices by “buying less but buying better”.

It attributes the move to the “Blue Planet effect”, accelerated by the pandemic.

Some 65% of respondents said that making environmentally-conscious fashion purchases is either “very important” or “fairly important”, and 62% agreed that “long-term wearability is the most important factor when buying clothes”.

Clearpay spokeswoman Geraldine Wharry said: “The results of the State of Retail Report shows environmentally-conscious consumers are on the march, with some 70% of respondents wanting to make a better and environmentally-friendly and conscious purchase.

“In terms of trends and behavioural shifts, slowing down has been more prominent during the pandemic and we are now focusing on key fashion purchases generally promoting comfort.

“This has led to a bigger understanding of purchases that have more meaning, more tied in with wellbeing, and need to justify their value in the home.

“Fashion has always been about utility and directly informed by the technological and societal shifts of the time.”