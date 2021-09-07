Teenagers’ takes on traditional crafts go on show at Fortnum & Mason

Youngsters from around the UK who attended workshops run by the Creative Dimension Trust have contributed to a window display in the department store.

Work by scores of teenagers who took part in courses run by a charity which aims to preserve traditional crafts has gone on show in one of London’s most famous shops.

Youngsters from around the UK who attended workshops run by the Creative Dimension Trust have contributed to a window display in Piccadilly department store Fortnum & Mason.

One workshop on “contemporary sugar and gum paste flowers and insects” was taught by Lucy Wilson, head pastry chef for the Royal Household.

Student polishes shop window
Creative Dimension Trust charity student Roshni Patel, 21, polishes a window (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She said set designer Simon Costin, a Creative Dimension Trust trustee, had designed the display, which consisted of a “surreal window featuring a sky painted backdrop” with a table laid for dinner.

The trust aims to give youngsters from “less advantaged backgrounds” a chance to develop artistic talents.

