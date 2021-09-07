I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! castle damaged ahead of filming

Our final day reminded us how far we’ve come, but also how much we have left to do over the coming years.

It was a huge shame to see that somebody damaged one of the restored battlements on the east lawn on our last day. This goes to show the huge task we have ahead of us! pic.twitter.com/oAp1Gq26e3

