The Queen hosts Johnson at Balmoral

Boris Johnson has spent the weekend as a guest of the Queen at the royal estate at Balmoral, Downing Street has confirmed.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Johnson arrived on Saturday before returning to London on Monday, but declined to go into further details.

“The PM was in Balmoral over the weekend. It was an entirely private visit,” the spokesman said.

Boris Johnson spent the weekend as a guest of the Queen at Balmoral (Steve Parsons/PA)

The couple last visited the Queen’s Scottish retreat in 2019 – last year’s trip was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

It is reported that this year’s visit was the 95-year-old Queen’s first opportunity to be introduced to Wilfred.