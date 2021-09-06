Rapper Wiley charged with assault and burglary

The rapper Wiley has been charged with assault and burglary after allegedly attacking a man at a flat in east London.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on September 13 accused of assault by beating and burglary with intent to cause criminal damage at the property in Forest Gate on Saturday August 28.

The performer, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, 42, from Tower Hamlets, also east London, allegedly caused the occupant of the flat a minor injury.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “At around 10pm on Saturday August 28, police were called to a flat in Romford Road, Forest Gate.

“Officers attended the location.

“It was alleged that a man had entered the flat, assaulted the occupant and caused criminal damage to property.

“The man was arrested and taken into custody.

“The occupant, an adult male, sustained a minor injury.

“London Ambulance Service were not required.”