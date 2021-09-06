London Metal Exchange reopens trading floor after 18 months

Brokers returned to the UK’s only open trading pen today as the London Metal Exchange welcomed back floor trading for the first time in 18 months.

The exchange’s famous “ring” filled with traders and will be seen by many as a symbol of life returning to the Square Mile after trading on the site ceased during the pandemic.

The closure was the only time traders could no longer fill the floor since the Second World War.

Traders in the Ring at the London Metal Exchange (Yui Mok/PA)

These include rules that traders will only be responsible for setting “official” prices of metals like aluminium and copper at around lunchtime.

It means the amount of trading time on the floor is reduced and closing prices will stay electronic.

The London Metal Exchange trading floor was temporarily closed due to the pandemic (Yui Mok/PA)