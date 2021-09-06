Conjoined twins separated by British surgeon in 12-hour surgery in Israel

One-year-old twin girls joined at the head have been successfully separated in Israel by a team led by a British neurosurgeon.

Dr Noor ul Owase Jeelani, a consultant paediatric neurosurgeon at Great Ormond Street Hospital, led the 12-hour surgery with the support of a local team at Soroka Medical Centre in Beersheba, Israel.

It is the first time the charity carried out the procedure outside the UK (Soroka Medical Centre/PA)

The team have now completed five separation surgeries since 2006, two of them before Gemini was set up.

Dr Owase Jeelani said: “I am delighted that the surgery has gone well and the girls, their family and the local team have had a good outcome.

Dr Owase Jeelani (Great Ormond Street Hospital/PA)

Kamal Rahman, one of the founders of Gemini Untwined, added: “It’s exciting that we have now helped three families from different countries with this lifechanging surgery.”

Mr Rahman said the prevalence of conjoined twins is higher in less developed communities where there is little foetal monitoring, which is where charities like Gemini Untwined can assist.

The surgery was led by by UK neurosurgeon Dr Noor ul Owase Jeelani with the support of a local team at Soroka Medical Centre in Israel (Soroka Medical Centre/PA)

“We are presently supporting other families that find themselves in this challenging situation.”

The surgery took 12 hours to complete (Soroka Medical Centre/PA)

Of them, it is thought only 15 survive beyond the first 30 days of life.