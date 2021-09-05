Young footballer dies after becoming ‘seriously unwell’ during match

A young footballer has died after becoming “seriously unwell” during an FA Youth Cup game in Nottingham.

Dylan Rich, of West Bridgford Colts, was taken to hospital in an ambulance after he reportedly collapsed during his team’s match against Boston United on Thursday evening.

His “devastated and heartbroken” club announced on Sunday that Rich had died following the incident.

Club Statementhttps://t.co/4dRDWlCHDf — West Bridgford Colts FC (@wbcoltsfc) September 5, 2021

A statement from West Bridgford Colts read: “It is with great sadness that, following the events of Thursday evening, we have to announce the tragic passing of Dylan Rich.

“This news has left everyone involved with our club devastated and heartbroken.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Mike & Anna, his sister Lucy & Dylan’s family, friends and teammates.

“The club would like to thank everyone within the Colts and wider football community for the hundreds of heartfelt messages and thoughts that we have received over the past few days.

“The club will provide all the support it can to those players and club officials impacted by this tragic event, but for now there are no further words possible, and we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

Emergency services were called out to the Regatta Way Sports Ground after the player became “seriously unwell”, the club confirmed.

The match was abandoned as a result of the incident.

The FA said it is “deeply saddened” by the “tragic news”.

A statement read: “We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and everybody at the club at this very difficult time.

“We would like to recognise the courageous response of all those who reacted quickly to the situation at the FA Youth Club fixture on Thursday evening and we thank the emergency services for their efforts.

“We ask that the privacy of both his family and the club is respected at this time.”