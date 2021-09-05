Big Issue teams up with acclaimed artistic duo The Connor Brothers

A special art edition of The Big Issue is being published, with help from an internationally renowned artistic duo.

The Connor Brothers have collaborated with the magazine for this week’s edition, as well as auctioning a set of artwork and selling a limited-edition print, with all money going to support The Big Issue.

Before being sold, all the work will be on exhibition at Jealous East in Shoreditch, London, from September 10-19.

The Connor Brothers: James Golding and Mike Snelle (Handout/PA)

“That’s because The Big Issue has been speaking about issues young people care about, before many of them were even born.

“More than 70,000 households have been made homeless in the UK since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and, sadly, The Big Issue has never been more needed than it is now, in its 30th year.

Paul McNamee, editor of The Big Issue, said: “Every year we invite stars of the art world to take over an edition of The Big Issue. They bring a wholly different perspective.

“This time round, The Connor Brothers approach from a different angle. They look at where Britain is just now.