Harvie to address crowds as Pride march returns to Glasgow

New Scottish Green minister Patrick Harvie will address crowds at Glasgow’s pride march, which returns to the city on Saturday afternoon.

The city’s first Pride Mardi Gla since 2019 will begin at Festival Park, with the parade making its way to George Square.

Most Pride events around the UK in 2021 have been cancelled due to coronavirus, with just Glasgow and Birmingham hosting marches this year.

Organisers say Glasgow’s is the first full march since the onset of the virus.

Mr Harvie, who is co-leader of the Scottish Green party, joined the Scottish Government last week as part of the cooperation agreement between the SNP and his party.

Before the march sets off, he will announce that bisexuality will be the theme for this year’s Glasgow Pride.

Around 10,000 people took part in the 2019 event in Glasgow.

This year, participants have been asked to take a lateral flow test beforehand and wear a face covering.

Daniel Syme, chair of the organising committee said: “Covid has been so tough for everyone, but particularly the LGBT+ communities as we have seen a large increase in hate crimes in Scotland and also the rise of brutality and removal of legal rights across Eastern Europe.

“Today is a major step back to normality with a full pride march, and I am delighted that Glasgow and Birmingham have come together to ensure the return of official pride marches to the UK.”